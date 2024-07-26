Sartell man dies in Stearns County work accident

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — A Sartell man is dead after a blunt force work accident in Stearns County.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, Waite Park Police Officers responded to the 400 block of 7th Avenue North in Waite Park after 38-year-old Dylan Barthel of Sartell was pinned underneath a crane.

Investigators say a large section of crane was being assembled when it fell from up above, pinning Barthel underneath.

Barthel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office listed his cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.