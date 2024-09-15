Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord Achieves 40 Under 40 Award

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — The Sartell Police Department announced Chief Silgjord as one of the International Association of Chiefs of Police 40 under 40 awardees.

This award is given to the top 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 who are selected from a competitive group of nominees from six different countries from around the world.

He is recognized for his commitment to public safety, exceptional leadership, and efforts to enhance the quality of life for Sartell residents.

He will be honored at the annual IACP conference later this year.