Sauk Centre Area Bridge Completed

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

An $868,000 project has opened up Highway 28 between Stearns County Road 183 and Highway 71 west of Sauk Centre.

For the past four weeks the 98-year old bridge over the Hoboken Creek has been under construction to reveal a new double box culvert bridge.

Drivers in the area should expect some delays and detours as crews clean up old traffic control signs and devices.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation thanks the Sauk Centre community for all the patience during the bridge project.