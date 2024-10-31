Scam callers are pretending to be members of the SCPD

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a scammer who is calling citizens.

The scammers are claiming to be members of the Saint Cloud Police Department and demanding payments for overdue fines and bail.

The caller(s) are threatening that arrest warrants will be issued for the victim’s arrest if they don’t comply.

The police department is urging the public to disregard these calls as fraudulent and to not comply with the demands or make any payments.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org