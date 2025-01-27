SCFCU ranks 5th among credit unions as the fastest-growing commercial lender across MN

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Over the past year, credit unions across Minnesota have seen a sizeable increase in commercial lending, and St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) is ranked near the top of the list.

According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, SCFCU ranked fifth among credit unions as the fastest-growing commercial lender in the state.

Over the past year, SCFCU saw an increase of $12.76 million in commercial loans, which equates to a 52.68% change, which is the second-highest percentage on the list.

“This recognition reflects the strong partnerships we have built with our local business owners, the dedication of our team, and the power of our shared vision,” said Abby Legatt, SCFCU Vice President of Business & Investment Services.

In total, the credit union made more than $24 million, with a net growth of over $13 million in 2024.