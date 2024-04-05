SCPD actively investigating shooting that killed one and injured another

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Benton County Fairgrounds on Tuesday evening that left one dead and another seriously hurt.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a house on Wilson Avenue Southeast where they found a 34-year-old woman in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Inside they found a 35-year-old man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Preliminary investigation found that the two who lived together at the house had a domestic dispute when the man supposedly shot at the woman multiple times near the front door, striking her six times. A doorbell camera in the neighborhood recorded 13 gunshots.

The pair’s children were inside the house at the time of the incident, but are ok.

The woman remains in serious but stable condition at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Anyone with more information should contact the St. Cloud Police Department or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.