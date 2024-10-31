SCPD arrests man who robbed the same convenience store three times

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man is in Stearns County Jail after robbing the same Marathon Gas station three times.

The St. Cloud Police Department says 29-year-old Camden Jackson first robbed the store on October 15 where he displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The handgun was later discovered during the investigation and was determined to be a toy handgun.

In the second robbery, on October 20, he implied he had a handgun but never displayed it.

During his third robbery on October 23, he jumped the counter and took the money from the register.

Around noon on Wednesday, October 30, members of the St. Cloud Police Department Community Response Team (CRT) were doing surveillance on the residence Jackson was believed to be staying at when they saw him leave the house.

Officers were able to take him into custody without incident.

Jackson is being held under the charges of Aggravated 1st Degree Robbery, Aggravated 2nd Degree Robbery, and Simple Robbery.