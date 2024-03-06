Mar 6, 2024

SCPD arrests one man in East St. Cloud

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A large police presence near Munsinger Gardens ended in the arrest of a St. Cloud man Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., the St. Cloud Police Department conducted a search warrant at the 1200 Block of Killian Blvd. Southeast regarding an investigation related to violations of a domestic abuse no-contact order.

There they arrested 33-year-old Jordan Kansanback of St. Cloud.

Because of Kansanback’s “prior contacts and history,” the police department called in the St. Cloud SWAT to serve the search warrant.

