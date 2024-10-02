SCPD investigating a spree of burglaries in South side neighborhoods

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is reminding citizens to keep their windows and doors locked after a series of home burglaries in the city’s South side.

In the early to mid-morning hours on Tuesday, October 1st, officers say the suspect(s) cut window screens and entered through unlocked windows at several houses in the South side neighborhoods from 9th Avenue South to Cooper Avenue South.

Police are actively investigating these burglaries.

The St. Cloud PD wants residents in the area to be alert for anyone suspicious in their neighborhood and to immediately call 911 if they see anything unusual.

Anyone with a home surveillance system that captured suspicious activity during those morning hours should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.