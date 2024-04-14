SCPD investigating Go For It Gas shooting with a suspect in custody

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department says an argument turned into a shooting early Sunday morning at the gas station by New York Gyro.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers arrived at Go For It Gas on a report of multiple gunshots. There they found a 17-year-old boy shot in the torso, but the suspect had already fled.

The initial investigation revealed that a group of people started arguing at the gas station when it became physical in the parking lot. That’s when the suspect pulled out the handgun recovered at the scene and shot the 17-year-old boy.

While investigating on scene, officers say a 31-year-old woman showed up at the St. Cloud Hospital with a gunshot to her leg that she also got during the event.

She was treated and released. The 17-year-old victim remains in critical but stable condition at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Metro Hospital.

Several hours later, officers found and arrested the suspect of the shooting, a 17-year-old boy.

He is currently at the Stearns County Jail on charges related to felony assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Officers say it does not appear that those involved knew each other.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.