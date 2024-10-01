SCPD investigating robbery at Holiday Station Store

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a robbery report at a gas station near St. Cloud State University.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 29th, officers responded to the Holiday Station store on 5th Avenue South where the clerk said a suspected man entered the store and pointed a handgun at him, demanding money and other items.

Officers say the store clerk was not hurt from the event.

No further information is available at this time.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.