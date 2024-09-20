SCPD investigating robbery on SCSU campus

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is actively investigating a robbery that took place at St. Cloud Cloud State University on Thursday, Sept. 19.

In a statement, St. Cloud State Public Safety said, “An individual was followed from a bank off campus to the N Parking Lot where a purse containing cash was stolen.”

N Lot is closest to the Education Building on 4th Avenue South.

After robbing, Public Safety said the perpetrators left the scene in a vehicle.

Public Safety Officers and campus leaders say they are in frequent contact with the St. Cloud Police Department as the investigation unfolds.

In the meantime, the St. Cloud Police Department and SCSU Public Safety will be providing extra patrols and enforcement on campus due to the incident.

Public Safety also wants to remind students, faculty and staff of the safety practices available to them:

If you approach your parked vehicle and notice someone suspicious, please contact Public Safety.

Students should consider pairing up with another Husky when walking to and from campus. Students and employees can also call SCSU Public Safety for a walking escort.

Get the Safe@St Cloud App: Safe@St Cloud is a free, downloadable app that can be used to make an emergency call 24/7 to SCSU Public Safety. It will share user location in real-time so that our Dispatch Center will know exactly where to send officers. The app also allows users to share locations with friends or family members if walking alone and/or during evening or late night hours.

Emergency Blue Light System units are available across campus for anyone on campus to call safety officers.

To report suspicious activity on campus, request assistance or an SCSU Public Safety escort while walking, call 320-308-3333. For emergency situations, call 911.