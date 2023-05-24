SCPD Investigating Shooting in St. Cloud Neighborhood

Grace Jacobson / News Director

St. Cloud Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of 13th Street and 16th Avenue South that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a man shooting at a car with people inside.

When officers arrived, the suspect, 18-year-old Nathaniel Adams, ran from the area.

Police found Adams a few blocks away and took him into custody.

South Jr. High and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton schools took normal precautionary security measures because of the shooting.

Police say no one was hurt.

They believe the shooter and victims knew each other.

Adams is being held at the Stearns County Jail with pending charges of 2nd degree assault and other possible weapon charges.