SCPD investigating shooting near SCSU campus that injured one

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a shooting a couple blocks from St. Cloud State University that left one man injured.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 15th, officers were on an unrelated call in the area of 6th Avenue South when they heard gunshots.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that a large group of people had gathered in the west alley when several shots were fired.

While conducting the investigation, a 20-year-old Rochester man showed up at the St. Cloud Hospital seeking medical help for a gunshot wound on his lower leg.

He was not cooperative but did indicate that he received the injury at the location of the shooting.

He was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police

Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at

www.tricountycrimestoppers.org