SCPD looking for suspects in the sexual assault of teenage girl

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating the report of a sexual assault that happened at a park in St. Cloud.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 14-year-old girl told police that two men in a black SUV approached her while she was walking alone on University Drive Southeast.

Police say the men talked with her briefly before forcing her into their car and driving a couple blocks to George Friedrich Park. They then forced her to get out and walk into the park where at some point in a wooded area, the men sexually assaulted her.

The girl reported the assault to police shortly after.

Officers checked the immediate area but could not find the suspects; however, police describe both suspects as light-skinned black men in their mid-20s.

They say one of the suspects is around six feet tall with a slim diamond-shaped face and wore a black hat, gray pants and black sweatshirt. The other suspect has more of a round face and is heavier set.

The make and model of the black SUV are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident should contact the St. Cloud Police Department or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.