SCSU Cancels Spring Commencement Ceremonies

St. Cloud State University has announced that all in-person commencement ceremonies for this upcoming spring have been canceled.

In an email sent to students today, President Robbyn Wacker informed students of the decision to cancel commencement ceremonies. She said that the university will explore alternative options to allow students to still be able to celebrate their graduations in ways that follow current health and safety guidelines.

In the same email, it was announced that beginning on Friday the university will be implementing telework capabilities for all employees unless their work requires them to be onsite.

These decisions were based off of a new communication from the Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra.