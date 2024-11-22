SCSU classified as one of the top schools for international students

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The International Institute of Education has ranked St. Cloud State University among the top schools for international students.

The University ranked 12th in the nation, with 1,759 students, nearly 200 more than in the 2022-2023 academic school year.

SCSU has a long tradition of supporting international students. It recently earned the International College of Distinction award and has ranked in the top 12 for international student enrollment every year since 2016.

“We are pleased that our global connections encourage so many international students to call St. Cloud State home,” Interim President Larry Dietz said.