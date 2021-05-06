SCSU Commencement Ceremony Set For Friday & Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University will be hosting its commencement ceremony for 2021 spring graduates on Friday and Saturday.

To help meet COVID restrictions, the University will host a series of 10 commencement ceremonies with about 900 students out of 1,350 total spring graduates participating in the ceremonies.

This weekend will also be the third time St. Cloud State has held commencement during the pandemic.

You can watch the ceremonies on the University’s Commencement website here.