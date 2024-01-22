SCSU hosting discussion on the future of Social Security

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Anyone interested in learning about the future of Social Security can join an upcoming discussion being hosted by AARP Minnesota and St. Cloud State University.

The discussion will be at the Center for Economic Education on Wednesday, Jan. 24 from 10-11:30 a.m.

It will include the economics and realistic outcomes of Social Security moving forward. Challenges such as demographic shifts and funding issues will also be mentioned.

Participants will also explore the impact on financial security and what its role in society is.

Free parking is provided at the SCSU Women’s Center parking garage. There will also be additional parking at the First Presbyterian Church north of the parking lot.

Registration can be found on the AARP website.