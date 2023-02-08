SCSU Hosting Seminar About the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud State University is hosting an online seminar discussing the disaster and recovery efforts about the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The School of Public Affairs is has put together a Pop-up Seminar for students and members of the community. The presenters are Assistant Professor of Geology and Earth Sciences Dr. Sarah Gibson who will provide a seismological review of the earthquake.

Professor of Political Science Dr. Patricia Bodelson is an expert on disaster response and policies. She will join the seminar from Athens, Greece.

The seminar is online on Zoom on Thursday, February 9th starting and 11 a.m.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake left tremors being felt as far as from Israel and Lebanon. More than 11,000 people have died and more than 42,600 have been injured. The earthquake has left tens of thousands of people homeless. Rescue operations are still going and the death is going to continue to go up.