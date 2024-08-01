SCSU Interim President to join Mayor Dave Kleis for Town Hall

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University Interim President Larry Dietz is teaming up with St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis next week.

The City of St. Cloud Mayor’s Office announced that Interim President Dietz will join Mayor Kleis as his special guest for a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 9 a.m.

Town Hall meetings provide community members the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about what’s happening in the Granite City.

The City says the Town Hall will happen at the Whitney Overlook behind Riverview Hall on the SCSU Campus.