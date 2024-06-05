SCSU offers new online courses in successful cannabis education program

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — This summer, St. Cloud State University will offer new online courses in their cannabis education program.

These nine-week career training courses are available to anyone over the age of 18, designed to provide people with job specific skills and knowledge to jumpstart their career in the cannabis industry.



The career training courses offer three distinct topics: Cannabis Cultivation Specialist, Cannabis Retail Specialist and Cannabis Extraction and Product Development Specialist.

SCSU’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) division is partnering with California-based cannabis education company Green Flower again to deliver the content.

Green Flower’s Chief Growth Officer Daniel Kalef said they’re “very excited that our partners at St. Cloud State University decided to add workforce training programs to their already successful cannabis education portfolio.”

Over 300 students have enrolled since St. Cloud State University launched the state’s first cannabis certificate program last fall.

Upcoming start dates are June 17 and Aug. 5 for the career training courses.