SCSU partners with City of St. Cloud for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — This year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration will be held from January 18 to January 25, 2025.

The annual celebration is made possible by St. Cloud State University partnering with the City of St. Cloud, along with several local organizations. This year’s theme is “Our Beloved Community: Empowering the Dream.”

Events begin with the MLK Day Family Celebration, which will take place in SCSU’s Atwood Memorial Center on January 18, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Events include a community conversation and the announcements of the MLK Celebration Humanitarian Awards and winners of the Dexter R. Stanton Essay and Visual Art Contest on January 20.

Other events include an MLK Spirit Day worship celebration at Salem Lutheran Church on January 19, MLK Night at the Paramount Center for the Arts on January 20, and a financial empowerment class on January 25.

All events are free and open to the public.