SCSU President Wacker to Step Down in June

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Robbyn Wacker will serve one more semester as St. Cloud State University’s President.

Wacker announced Monday morning that she will leave the university on June 30, 2024, the date her contract expires.

Scott Olson, the Chancellor of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, said they will begin searching for an interim president in January. The goal is to have an interim president stepping into office July 1 for a two-year term.

Wacker is the first woman president of SCSU. She has been serving since 2018.