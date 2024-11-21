Nov 21, 2024

SCSU receives $50K in grants for Huskies Food Pantry

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Minnesota’s Office of Higher Education recently awarded St. Cloud State University with $50,000 in grants as part of the Hunger Free Campus Initiative.

SCSU received the $25,000 Pathways to Design grant and the $25,000 Equipment Grant.

The money from these grants will go towards the Huskies Food Pantry, which expanded into the Miller Center in August.

During the 2023-2024 school year, the Huskies Food Pantry had nearly 10,000 total visits, distributing food to almost 2,300 individuals.

SCSU was one of 24 campuses, public and private, to be awarded.

