SCSU Screening Documentary “No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics”

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The LGBT Resource Center at St. Cloud State University is hosting a screening of the documentary, No Straight Lines: The Rise of Queer Comics.

The documentary tells the story of five LGBTQ cartoonists- Alison Bechdel, Jennifer Camper, Howard Cruse, Rupert Kinnard and Mary Wings- who depicted everything from the AIDS crisis, coming out, same-sex marriage and themes of race, gender and disability.

The film explores how these trailblazing LGBTQ artists resisted censorship and displayed tremendous courage and conviction in providing an uncensored window into queer lives from the 1970s onwards.

LGBT Resource Center Director Charlie Curtis says the screening of the documentary is Wednesday, April 12th from 6-8 p.m. and takes place in the Atwood Memorial Center’s Voyageurs South room.

The screening is opened to members of the community and is co-sponsored by St. Cloud Pride.