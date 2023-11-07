SCSU to honor its veterans in a couple ways

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — In honor of Veterans Day on Saturday, St. Cloud State is highlighting its veterans in a couple ways.

On Thursday, the University is hosting a Veterans Day Program and Social from 1-3 p.m. It will be held in Atwood Memorial Center’s Voyageur Room with speeches from retired U.S. Army Col. Laura Ludwig and SCSU alum and veteran Nicholas Lengyel. The event is open to the public with cookies and coffee provided.

If you want to hear more accounts from veterans, The University Library made over 100 recordings of Central Minnesota WWII veterans’ stories available on their website. The recordings include veterans that would later attend or be employed at SCSU.

In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, there will be no classes on Friday and offices will be closed.