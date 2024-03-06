SCSU to offer National Weather Service certified spotter training

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — An upcoming training at St. Cloud State University’s Wick Science Building will allow people to become certified spotters for the National Weather Service.

On March 26, the Department of Atmospheric and Hydrological Sciences (AHS) and its student chapter of the American Meteorological Society will be hosting an all-campus/all-community Skywarn Training Session for anyone 16-years-old and older.

AHS Professor Rachel Humphrey says the 5 to 8 p.m. training will provide “attendees with information about how to safely observe storms that often pop up throughout Minn. during the spring and summer, as well as how to send reports of damage, high winds or funnel clouds/tornadoes to the National Weather Service.”

To reserve a spot, contact Professor Humphrey at rhumphrey@stcloudstate.edu.