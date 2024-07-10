SCSU unveils new campus plan that demolishes buildings, creates green spaces

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University plans to undergo a makeover in the next several years to create a more vibrant, connected campus.

The University announced its new Comprehensive Facilities Plan in a webinar on Wednesday, July 10, which outlines the University’s strategic plan for facilities and infrastructure adjustments.

In the new plan, the University calls for the demolishment of several buildings on campus that are either vacant, closed or underutilized.

SCSU maintains more square feet of buildings per student than any other school in the Minnesota State system. The removal of such buildings will allow for a better utilization of space and more green areas, including walkways.

Over the coming months, the University says it will begin to implement the new plan, which is updated every five years.

Rendered proposed aerial view of SCSU campus.

Rendered proposed east view of SCSU campus.