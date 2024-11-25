SCSU Volleyball Wins 2024 NSIC Tournament Championship.

By Carl Goenner / KVSC Sports Director / @carl_goenner / St. Cloud Minn.

-The St. Cloud State volleyball team competed in the semifinals and the championship rounds of the 2024 NSIC tournament over this past weekend.

St. Cloud State entered the weekend after a 3-0 win over the University of Sioux Falls Cougars in the NSIC quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 19th. On Saturday they faced off against the Northern State Wolves in the semifinals. The Wolves previously upset #4 SMSU 3-1 in the NSIC Quarterfinals. The Huskies continued their strong season in the semifinals and held the Wolves to a .135 hitting percentage, with not a single Northern State player earning more than 7 kills. Kenzie Foley led the Huskies with 17 kills in the 3-0 win to help them advance to the NSIC Championship for the fourth year in a row.

On Sunday, St. Cloud State came face to face with the reigning NSIC champions, the Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears. The Bears defeated The Wayne State Wildcats in the NSIC Semifinals and had not beaten the Huskies this season. This was the third year in a row these two teams met in the championship game and Concordia St. Paul won each of the last two.

The Golden Bears were a tough opponent, recording 12 blocks, but they struggled to serve and had 12 service errors. Kenzie Foley earned 19 kills and with 17 digs, she was one of three Huskies to tally 15 or more digs. St. Cloud State also had 12 service aces and 9 blocks on the night.

The Huskies won set one by a score of 25-18 and set two by a score of 25-17. Concordia St. Paul won a tough third set 31-29, and St. Cloud State dominated set four 25-8 to win the 2024 NSIC Tournament Championship 3-1. With this victory, St. Cloud State earns an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

St. Cloud’s Emma Berran, Kenzie Foley, Ella Thompson, and Shelby Kimm were each selected to the 2024 NSIC All-Tournament Team.

The Huskies will now play in the first round of the NCAA tournament. They will find out when and where during the NCAA Selection show on Monday night.

The NCAA selection show takes place on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 6:30 PM CST and will be broadcast live on NCAA.com.

Every St. Cloud State NCAA Tournament game will be broadcast live on 88.1 FM KVSC with Carl Goenner on the call.