SCSU Women’s Hockey Bests BSU, 2-0

Brian Moos / KVSC Program Director

On Saturday, St. Cloud State women’s hockey continued their best start in program history. With a 2-0 victory SCSU advanced to a 6-0-0 record overall and 2-0-0 record in conference play to start the 2024-25 season. Sophomore Alice Sauriol starred again, with the first goal of the game in the second period. When Avery Farrell scored an empty net goal to put the Huskies up for good, Sauriol recorded the primary assist. That gave Sauriol a three-point weekend, two goals and one assist, putting her fingerprints on all Husky tallies this weekend.

The Huskies move on to host the defending National Champions, Ohio State Buckeyes, next Friday and Saturday. Those games can be found on 97.5 RadioX.