SCSU’s Bob Weisman Says to Expect Frost Tonight

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

There is a better than 50-50 chance of frost in St. Cloud tonight.

Credit: Google Images

Retired meteorology professor Bob Weisman says colder high pressure area than what occurred over the weekend will push into Minnesota Tuesday.

The system has the potential to drop low temperatures into the lower 30’s, even with a bit of a breeze tonight, and could drop temperatures into the middle to upper 20’s for areas protected from a northeast breeze. The conditions favor a frost with a slim chance of a “hard” freeze.

For more information as the day continues, visit the SCSU Weather Website.