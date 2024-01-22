SCSU’s Registered Nursing program names one of the best in the state

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Registered Nursing (RN) program at St. Cloud State University has recently been named one of the top programs in the state.

SCSU’s RN program is ranked as the No. 2 bachelor’s program in Minnesota by RegisteredNursing.org, a leading resource for the nursing industry. The ranking values how effectively a program supports students in their journey toward licensure and beyond.

The University was noted for their advanced simulation labs and special emphasis placed on applied

learning, preparing graduates to innovate in future patient care.

SCSU was also ranked as the No. 3 school overall in the state.

The nursing department also launched an accelerated online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in January.

The first round of classes begins Mar. 10 with an application deadline of Feb. 26. For more information and how to apply for these programs, visit degree.stcloudstate.edu.