SCSU’s Woes Continue Against Omaha

St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey traveled to Omaha, Nebraska, to take on their NCHC rival at Baxter Arena last weekend in hopes of snapping a four-game losing streak.

Both games would see positive trends continue for the Huskies. They’d overcome slow starts in each contest over the weekend, seeing both games tied heading into the first intermission, where Huskies Assistant Coach RJ Enga reiterated the leading message on the series, saying that the team needed to stay focused on the game in front of them, while also complimenting the work of both Gavin Enright and James Gray, who started game one and two in net respectively.

The second period would, unfortunately, see the ugly trends continue. Despite logging more shots, more faceoff wins, and more scoring chances in both middle frames, St. Cloud State would be doomed by a combination of a few things. Uncharacteristic mistakes would lead to multiple Maverick goals, including missed coverages and ill-advised decisions from normally sure-handed penalty killers. Huskies forwards Austin Burnevik and Verner Miettinen would find the back of the net in game one of the second period for the SCSU, while it was a season first tally from Jack Reimann in game two that put St. Cloud on the scoreboard, but the Huskies wouldn’t find themselves ahead on either Friday or Saturday heading into the third frame.

For the Huskies, the third period would be their most dominant. Outshooting UNO a combined 31-21 during the third on the weekend, but it would be only Grant Achan finding the back of the net in game one. The Mavericks would log five scores, though, including two empty-netters, seeing the Huskies fall with the finals of 6-3 and 3-1 on the weekend, dropping them to 8th in the conference standings and continuing the ride the longest losing of Brett Larson’s tenure, as well as the longest streak of losses since the 2007 season.

On the weekend and the team’s performance, Huskies Head Coach Brett Larson told us that, “We felt we played good enough to win those hockey games” and that he was happy with the growth of his young players like Thor Byfuglien and Gavyn Thoreson. He added, “if we can just get one, get Poscher (Isak Posch) back, no team’s going to want to play us in the playoffs.”

Up Next: St. Cloud State will welcome North Dakota into the Brooks Center for another NCHC tilt next week. Brian Moos and Carl Goenner will have that call, where you can find both games on 88.1 FM KVSC.