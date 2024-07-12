Search warrant arrests two people for drug possession, distribution in St. Cloud area

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Two people are in custody on charges relating to the possession and distribution of controlled substances in and around the Granite City.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force conducted knock-and-announce search warrants on Thursday, July 11, and Friday, July 12, in St. Cloud.

On Thursday, the search warrant on 4th Avenue Southeast found suspected crack cocaine and ammunition. Officers arrested 56-year-old Eric Edwards of St. Cloud on charges of 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance as well as 3rd-degree sales for a previous case.

On Friday, the search warrant on 8th Avenue North found suspected fentanyl pills and a firearm. Officers arrested 22-year-old Kassie Anderson of St. Cloud on charges of aggravated 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance and negligent storage of a firearm.

They also charged him with 1st-degree sales of a controlled substance for a previous case.

Anderson and Edwards are currently being held in the Stearns County Jail.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force will continue to investigate similar controlled substance cases in the area.