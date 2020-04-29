Search Warrant Sweep Leads to a Successful Drug Bust in South St. Cloud

By Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A search warrant by the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force resulted in a successful bust of illegal substances and a firearm.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force conducted the search on Monday at the 600 block of the 8th Ave. South in St. Cloud. After sweeping the house the task force found one of the tenants of the residence was involved in the distribution of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

Don Dejuan Lee

During the search they also found the tenant, 58-year-old Don Dejuan Lee, from St. Cloud. Along with the suspect they found the substances believed to be heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, as well as a .380 handgun along with ammunition.

Lee was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he is awaiting charges on 2nd degree possession of controlled substance, two 5th degree possession of controlled substance charges, and ineligible person in possession of firearm.

Investigators from the St. Cloud and Sartell Police Departments, along with deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Todd and Morrison Counties assisted in the investigation and comprise the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force.