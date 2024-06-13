Jun 13, 2024
Season 34 Monday Night Live Schedule
Monday Night Live continues with its 34th season for the 2024-25 academic year!
KVSC 88.1 FM is Bringing Local Music Back to You once again!
The best in Minnesota music is on Your Sound Alternative with our media partner UTVS-TV.
Become a part of our rich local history in the basement that bumps!
If you are interested in appearing on Monday Night Live, please email info@kvsc.org with information about your act, MP3s or links to hear your music and which AVAILABLE performance date(s) you’re interested in.
Monday Night Live Season 34 Schedule
|DATE
|BAND/ARTIST
|Sept. 9
|AVAILABLE
|Sept. 16
|AVAILABLE
|Sept. 23
|AVAILABLE
|Sept. 30
|AVAILABLE
|Oct. 7
|AVAILABLE
|Oct. 14
|AVAILABLE
|Oct. 21
|AVAILABLE
|Oct. 28
|AVAILABLE
|Nov. 4
|AVAILABLE
|Nov. 18
|VIAL – (rescheduled) MNL On The Road series
|Dec. 2
|AVAILABLE
Booking is first come, first served.
Schedule is subject to change due to weather, technical or staffing issues.