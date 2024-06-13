Jun 13, 2024

Season 34 Monday Night Live Schedule

Monday Night Live continues with its 34th season for the 2024-25 academic year!

KVSC 88.1 FM is Bringing Local Music Back to You once again!

The best in Minnesota music is on Your Sound Alternative with our media partner UTVS-TV.

Become a part of our rich local history in the basement that bumps!

If you are interested in appearing on Monday Night Live, please email info@kvsc.org with information about your act, MP3s or links to hear your music and which AVAILABLE performance date(s) you’re interested in.

DATEBAND/ARTIST
Sept. 9AVAILABLE
Sept. 16AVAILABLE
Sept. 23AVAILABLE
Sept. 30AVAILABLE
Oct. 7AVAILABLE
Oct. 14AVAILABLE
Oct. 21AVAILABLE
Oct. 28AVAILABLE
Nov. 4AVAILABLE
Nov. 18VIAL (rescheduled) MNL On The Road series
Dec. 2AVAILABLE

Booking is first come, first served.

Schedule is subject to change due to weather, technical or staffing issues.

Thank You Underwriters

