Season 34 Monday Night Live Schedule

Monday Night Live continues with its 34th season for the 2024-25 academic year!

KVSC 88.1 FM is Bringing Local Music Back to You once again!

The best in Minnesota music is on Your Sound Alternative with our media partner UTVS-TV.

Become a part of our rich local history in the basement that bumps!

If you are interested in appearing on Monday Night Live, please email info@kvsc.org with information about your act, MP3s or links to hear your music and which AVAILABLE performance date(s) you’re interested in.

Monday Night Live Season 34 Schedule

DATE BAND/ARTIST Sept. 9 AVAILABLE Sept. 16 AVAILABLE Sept. 23 AVAILABLE Sept. 30 AVAILABLE Oct. 7 AVAILABLE Oct. 14 AVAILABLE Oct. 21 AVAILABLE Oct. 28 AVAILABLE Nov. 4 AVAILABLE Nov. 18 VIAL – (rescheduled) MNL On The Road series Dec. 2 AVAILABLE

Booking is first come, first served.

Schedule is subject to change due to weather, technical or staffing issues.