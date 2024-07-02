Section of 14th Avenue Southeast/Highway 23 near KwikTrip closes July 8 for reconstruction

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Starting Monday, July 8, the south section of the intersection to and from 14th Avenue Southeast at Highway 23 near KwikTrip will close for reconstruction.

Those who live, work, visit or shop within in the area can still access it.

The closure is expected to last until early Aug. 2024.

Highway 10 and Highway 23 will remain open to one lane of traffic in each direction. All access ramps at the interchange and the Fourth Street intersection, eastbound Highway 10 and the West Frontage Road will remain closed.