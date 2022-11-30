Share the Spirit Program Looking for Gift Donations

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Catholic Charities is asking for support to help Central Minnesota families this holiday season.

Organizers say the Share the Spirit program will provide families with gifts and and a memorable way to celebrate the holidays.

Applicants were referred to the program by social workers, medical professionals, and education professionals. Catholic Charities Officials say the program has 290 families who have applied for the 2022 program, which is an increase from 284 households in 2021.

Share the Spirit program coordinator Melissa Blair says they also accept monetary donations to the program. When you donate online at ccstcloud.org/donate and designate your gift to Share the Spirit, they’ll do the shopping for you.