Sherburne County, City of Clearwater receiving funding from MnDOT to improve freight travel

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) awarded millions of dollars to 15 projects that will improve the statewide freight network. Of those 15 projects, one is in the City of Clearwater and another in Sherburne County.

The statewide freight network helps move goods or products from one place to another. That includes the road, port, airport and railroad.

Sherburne County got nearly $11 million to improve the rural safety and mobility between Highway 169 and County Road 4 near Zimmerman.

And the City of Clearwater got $5 million for improvements on Interstate 94 and Highway 24.

Offered through the competitive Minnesota Highway Freight Program, the funding will be applied to projects in the 2026-28 fiscal years.