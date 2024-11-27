Sherburne County Election Officials finish 14B recount

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SHERBURNE CTY., Minn. — On Monday, November 25, 2024, Sherburne County election officials recounted votes in the Minnesota House District 14B race and affirmed the results tabulated on election night.

The recount was done by hand and focused on the race between Dan Wolgamott and Sue Ek.

Unofficial results before the recount showed Wolgamott with a 191-vote lead over Ek.

The recount resulted in Wolgamott having one less vote, and no ballots were challenged by either candidate.

The margin of victory was not close enough to trigger a publicly funded recount, but the County offered to pay for one because of a reporting issue on election night.