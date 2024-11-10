Sherburne county plans to hand recount votes in select races

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SHERBURNE CTY., Minn. — To confirm the accuracy of results, Sherburne County intends to conduct hand recounts of votes in select races.

No votes were lost and all ballots cast in the general election were properly and legally received, documented, and counted. However, some ballot totals failed to upload to the Secretary of State’s website on election night.

The upload failed because a memory card did not fully collect and transmit results from some processed mail-in ballots.

As a result, the totals displayed on the Secretary of State’s Election Night Reporting website were inaccurate for Sherburne County.

Upon discovery of the discrepancy, the county immediately contacted the Secretary of State’s office and uploaded a verified, complete, and accurate set of unofficial results.

The county has asked the Secretary of State for permission to conduct public recounts for identified races that were most impacted by this delayed reporting.

The county has received approval for recounts in select races if requested by a candidate.