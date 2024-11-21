Sherburne County recount affirms result in Baldwin City Council race

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

SHERBURNE CTY., Minn. — Sherburne County election officials recounted votes in the Baldwin City Council race on Wednesday, November 20, and affirmed the results tabulated on election night.

The hand recount focused on second and third-place finishers, Alan L. Walker and Chase Springman, where the top two winners would earn a four-year term on the City Council.

Unofficial results before the recount showed Walker with 1,170 votes to 1,145 for Springman.

The hand recount of almost 9,000 ballots, resulted in Springman tallying one less vote while Walker’s total remained unchanged.