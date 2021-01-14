Snow to Cause Travel Issues Into Friday Night

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A winter storm system will be hitting Central Minnesota over the next two days and cause travel problems for drivers.

St. Cloud State meteorology professor Bob Weisman says we can expect 4-7 inches of snowfall from this afternoon into tomorrow, with the main wave coming Thursday night.

The combination of high winds and falling and blowing snow could also produce near zero visibility.

The National Weather Service has covered St. Cloud in a winter weather advisory until tomorrow.

For more information of the weather in the area, go to Weisman’s forecast.