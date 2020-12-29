Snowmobile Breaks Through Ice in Melrose Township

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a snowmobiler broke through the ice on Sunday in Melrose Township.

Deputies say 61-year-old Michael Tiemann of Grey Eagle was riding his snowmobile on Little Birch Lake when his sled broke through the ice and became partially submerged.

The man was with his son and daughter-in-law at the time, who helped him get off the snowmobile. Once he was off, the snowmobile sank to the bottom of the water.

Tiemann was not injured during the incident.