Spring highway load restrictions to be announced soon; Wright County

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

To maximize the life span of county highways and roads every year, Wright County places spring load restrictions on numerous roads within the 512-mile highway system.

Given the warm weather, the Wright County Highway Department is giving a head’s up that the restrictions may come sooner–as soon as in the next couple weeks they say.

While the decision to put the restrictions in place comes from MnDOT, the Wright County Highway Department wants to warn those who need to move heavy equipment to move it now as restrictions can last between four and eight weeks.

The last time they placed spring load restrictions before March was in Feb. 2017.