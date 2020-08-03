St. Cloud Area Road Closures and Repairs Update

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The City Engineers office in St. Cloud is busy with ongoing and new road repair and construction projects–here’s a few you should know about.

Today, 15th Street North will be closed for one week due to utility work in the area.

On Wednesday, 21st Avenue South and 33rd Street South will have utility work done south of the intersection. The project is expected to last one day and flagging operators will help direct traffic during the work.

If you are headed in this area, the city encourages drivers to find alternative routes to avoid delays.