St. Cloud Area School Board approves boundary reset for Oak Hill, Talahi and Lincoln Elementary

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — In order to balance enrollment and alleviate space concerns, the St. Cloud Area Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, to reset the boundaries for three southside elementary schools.

Those schools are Oak Hill, Talahi and Lincoln Elementary.

New and incoming students for the 2025-26 school year who live in the County Road 75/St. Augusta area and those who live south of the County Road 8/Minnesota Boulevard area will now attend Clearview Elementary School in Clear Lake, Minn.

Families with students already enrolled at Oak Hill, Talahi or Lincoln will have the choice to remain at their current school or transition to Clearview with transportation provided.

If a younger sibling becomes school-aged while an older sibling is attending Oak Hill, Talahi or Lincoln, families will also have the option to request a waiver allowing the younger sibling to attend school with their siblings. Transportation will be provided to either the home school or the existing school with a completed waiver.