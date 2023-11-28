St. Cloud Area School District awarded $2.5 million Full-Service Community Schools Grant

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Area School District is one of 30 schools in the nation–and the only one in Minnesota–to be awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

It’s a five-year $2.5 million Full-Service Community Schools grant that the District’s Superintendent Laurie Putnam says “will allow us to launch two Full-Service Community Schools that will be located at Discovery Community School and North Junior High School.”

The District says year one of the grant is designated for core planning, which will begin in Jan. 2024.