St. Cloud Area School District launches Full-Service Community Schools

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Area School District will officially launch Full-Service Community Schools at Discovery Community School and North Junior High this month.

Last year, the school district was awarded a 5-year, $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide wrap-around services at both schools in 2025, with community organizations.

Research shows that positive learning environments where students receive nutritional, dental, vision, and mental health services, are critical for academic growth. This grant provides the resources and support needed to create those environments.

Families at Discovery and North Junior High are invited to kickoff events on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees of the events will have the opportunity to learn more about learn more about Full-

Service Community Schools and to meet staff and community partners.